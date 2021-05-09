Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

