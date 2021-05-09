Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

