Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
