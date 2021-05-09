Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

