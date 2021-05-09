Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $21.40 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $32.48 million and $14.38 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.40 or 0.00037284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

