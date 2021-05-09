Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

