Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target at $239.60

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Cargojet stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

