Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target at $239.60

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.