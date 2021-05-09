CarGurus’ (CARG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $27.35. 4,253,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.