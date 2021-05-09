Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.