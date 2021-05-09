MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

