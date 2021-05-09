Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 318,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

