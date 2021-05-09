Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Issues Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.