ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Announces Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 103,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,505. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

