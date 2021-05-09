Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,994,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

