Head to Head Comparison: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everbridge and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $200.88 million 21.41 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -93.72 Autodesk $3.27 billion 19.23 $214.50 million $1.50 190.51

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -32.43% -18.82% -4.96% Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 7 0 2.78 Autodesk 2 5 13 0 2.55

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $168.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $301.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Autodesk.

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Everbridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

