Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Newton has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

