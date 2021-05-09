Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 425 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

