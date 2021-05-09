Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

