Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $241.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

