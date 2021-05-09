Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

