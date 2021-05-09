Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. 198,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Immunic has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.