Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

