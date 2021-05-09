Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00296389 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

