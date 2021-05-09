Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 24,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,376. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

