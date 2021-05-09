Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 633 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

