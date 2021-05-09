MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.41. 23,316,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

