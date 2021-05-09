Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. 104,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

