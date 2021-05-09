Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.75 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

