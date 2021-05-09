Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.96 and a 200-day moving average of $438.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

