Morgan Stanley Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $337.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $253.36 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

