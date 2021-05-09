Lition (LIT) One Day Volume Tops $2,145.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $800,907.33 and $2,145.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,255.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.92 or 0.06792257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.71 or 0.02315437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00625145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00203708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00802233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.54 or 0.00606998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.60 or 0.00511047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

