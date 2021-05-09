Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

DAN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 651,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

