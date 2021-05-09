Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DAR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.