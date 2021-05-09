Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $40.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.30 million to $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 32,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,672. The company has a market cap of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.