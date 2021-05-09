Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.03. 3,516,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,249. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.