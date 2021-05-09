Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

