Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 630 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

