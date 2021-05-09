Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of MNRL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 495,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

