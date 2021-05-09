MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MetLife were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 149.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in MetLife by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 6,164.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.