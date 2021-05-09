Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 182,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 90,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 85,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

