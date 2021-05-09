The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Field & Main Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

