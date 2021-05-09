ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 103,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

EPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.