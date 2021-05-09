Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KYMR traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,293. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

