Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 46,254 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $496.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.80 and a 200 day moving average of $501.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

