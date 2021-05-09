Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

