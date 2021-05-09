Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $19.25

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

