Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $19.25

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $24.90.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
