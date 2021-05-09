iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $21.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,046,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,137. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.