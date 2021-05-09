Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Roche by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.