Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $396.62 million and $30.90 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00247991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $702.19 or 0.01221161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00785327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,610.82 or 1.00189562 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,638,056 coins and its circulating supply is 397,637,505 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.