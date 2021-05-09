Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $4,866.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067441 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,536,123 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

