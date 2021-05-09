iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $150.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

